Photos: Deadly Baltimore Explosion

Photos: Baltimore Gas Explosion
Authorities guide a person after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
People gather outside an explosion site in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The “major gas explosion” that involved three houses at Labyrinth and Reistertown roads has left multiple people, including children, trapped according to the Baltimore Fire Department. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
People gather outside an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Authorities walk among the piles of debris from an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The “major gas explosion” that involved three houses at Labyrinth and Reistertown roads has left multiple people, including children, trapped according to the Baltimore Fire Department. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore City Fire Department carries a person out from the debris after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore City Fire Department carries a person out from the debris after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has levelled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore City Fire Department carries a person out from the debris after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has levelled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A woman stands in front of a pile of debris after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has levelled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The inside of a home across the street is damaged after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Clothing hangs in a tree in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has levelled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A firefighter walks near the debris in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Debris and rubble covers the ground in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Debris and rubble covers the ground in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Debris and rubble covers the ground in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Debris and rubble covers the ground in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Rescue officials work near the rubble in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
APTOPIX Baltimore Explosion
Baltimore City Fire Department carries a person out from the debris after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has levelled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
See Associated Press photos from the scene of a massive explosion Monday that leveled three buildings and killed two people. City of Baltimore (MD) Fire Department firefighters responded to rescue at least seven people from the debris.
