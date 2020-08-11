Seats Incorporated Releases Halo™ SCBA Bracket

Seats Incorporated has announced a new, proprietary SCBA cylinder bracket, the Halo™. Seats Incorporated’s Halo™ easily and effortlessly locks SCBA into a secured position and has the durability and dependability that firefighters need.

The Halo™ bracket features Plasti-dipped rings designed to fit the full range of bottle diameters and has vertical height adjustment to accommodate different bottle heights. The Halo™ easily achieves a safe lock without risking damage to equipment and features a cushion release mechanism for a quick release from the seat.

The Halo™ is exclusively available from Seats Incorporated and is available now.

For more information, visit www.seatsinc.com.