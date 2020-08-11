Sutphen Corporation Announces New Sales and Service Representative in Virginia

DUBLIN, OHIO – Sutphen Corporation, the largest family-owned fire apparatus manufacturer in the nation, announces the addition of Interstate Rescue as an official sales and service representative in Virginia.

With Interstate Rescue’s ownership and entire employee workforce comprised of current or former firefighters, the team extends the Sutphen dealer network’s already expansive knowledge of the fire industry and firefighter needs.

“With Interstate Rescue’s experience within the Virginia fire industry, we are excited to welcome them to our family of dealers,” said Sutphen director of sales and marketing, Zach Rudy. “Their eagerness and ambition are clear, and we cannot wait to see what they can bring to an already established area.”

Located in Winchester, Virginia, Interstate Rescue will sell and service Sutphen apparatus throughout the commonwealth.

“Sutphen’s established and well-known family atmosphere makes our two organizations the perfect fit,” said president of Interstate Rescue, Brian Gallamore. “Having formed in 2006, our organization has grown exponentially over the past 14 years, and we know this opportunity will enhance our growth and development.”

The addition of Interstate Rescue alongside long-time Virginia dealer, Ron Garber, will ease the transition as Garber retires over the next two years.

“Ron and our family have been in business together for many, many years,” said vice president of Sutphen Corporation, Dan Sutphen. “Ron worked to develop Virginia as a Sutphen territory. Our family appreciates his time and friendship, and we all wish him the best in his last two years as he nears retirement and beyond.”

Fourth-generation president of family-owned Sutphen Corporation, Drew Sutphen, said that the blended transition between Garber and Interstate Rescue will create opportunities for Virginia fire departments.

“Ron’s time with Sutphen has seen the growth and development of our business like few have seen first-hand,” said Sutphen. “We are excited to begin passing the torch and create another long-lasting relationship with Interstate Rescue. Their experience and ambition will be of great success to both of our businesses.”

For more information regarding Interstate Fire Rescue, visit: https://www.interstaterescue.com/team/

For more information regarding Sutphen as a company, visit: https://www.sutphen.com.

To see the breakdown of Sutphen’s entire dealer network, visit: https://www.sutphen.com/locations/.