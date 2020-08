The Apple Fire was 55 percent contained, with 33,234 acres burned, reports The Press-Enterprise.

Firefighters continue to be withdrawn as the lines around the 11-day old fire are extended. There were 1,719 fire personnel working the fire, down 576.

Containment is the percentage of the fire’s perimeter where the fire has been stopped.

