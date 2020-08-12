Humpday Hangout: Dangerous Driving and Apparatus Driver Training

How do you as an individual fire officer practice safe driving techniques and fire apparatus accident prevention? How does your fire department deal with excessive speed and dangerous driving? This week, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and the panel are joined by special guests Pete Williams and Ed Collet, who will address learning from apparatus accidents and tanker/tender rollovers, respectively.
