Crews Respond to CA Duplex Fire with Gas Leak

A duplex fire grew rapidly to 4 units in #Carmichael last night on #DouvanCt.



Watch #MetroFire units respond & listen as the 2nd in Captain transitioned from IC to Division Supervisor.



The audio shows how firefighters align strategies & tactics w/incident priorities. pic.twitter.com/ECqlGSzzwe — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 12, 2020

Sacramento Metropolitan (CA) firefighters responded to a duplex fire last night that involved multiple units.

The early morning fire on Douvan Court in Carmichael went to multiple alarms and brought more than 50 firefighters to the scene. There were reports of a gas leak between two structures on scene, however there were no reports of explosions, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

