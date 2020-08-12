TX Firefighters Extricate Woman from Car After Crash at Intersection

According to a report from KHOU, firefighters were forced to cut the roof off a Ford Mustang to free a woman who was injured in a crash with a pickup truck at an intersection near Katy, Texas, Tuesday evening.

According to deputies at the scene, a driver ran a red light, causing the Mustang and the pickup truck to collide.

The woman driving the Mustang was freed from the wreckage and taken to the hospital by Life Flight. She is expected to survive. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Deputies are trying to determine who was responsible for the accident.

