Girl Dies After Being Rescued from Fire by Chicago Firefighters

CFD will distribute smoke alarms and safety information at the scene of the fatal fire on Washtenaw at 10 this morning. Despite the best efforts the young girl rescued has died. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 12, 2020

Chicago firefighters managed to pull a four-year old child from an early morning house fire, but she succumbed to her injuries, according to reports.

According to ABC7, the girl was sleeping over at her cousin’s house in the 4700-block of S. Washtenaw Avenue and fell asleep watching TV. Other occupants managed to escape the fire and tried to re-enter the home to save her, but were unsuccessful.

Chicago firefighters found the child unresponsive in the first-floor bedroom around 4:17 a.m, and she was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries.