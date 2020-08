A Hawaii firefighter has passed away after suffering a medical emergency on the job, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Hawaii Fire Equipment Operator Eric Hayashi of Hilo, 49, responded to an EMS call at a residence. While at the scene, Fire Equipment Operator Hayashi experienced a medical emergency. He was immediately taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he passed away a short time later from an apparent heart attack.

He had 25 years of service.