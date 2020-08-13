Podcast: The Command Post: The Volunteer Fire Service

Hosts Rick Lasky and John Salka talk about what it takes to be one of the great volunteer fire departments. Their guests are Amboy (IL) Chief Jeff Bryant, Sublette (IL) Assistant Chief Nick Dinges, and Hanover Park (IL) Chief Craig Haigh.

