Photos: Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Kenosha (WI) Structure Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from the scene of a two-alarm fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The fire on August 12 damaged a historic building and destroyed multiple businesses and apartments, according to FOX 6. A person inside a store where the fire reportedly began suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

