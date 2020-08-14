Names in the News: August 14, 2020

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.

JEREMY LAMI was selected as the next chief of the Mobile (AL) Fire Rescue Department (MFRD). Lami, who is currently the MFRD’s chief of staff, is a second-generation MFRD firefighter, whose father had served more than 30 years with the department. Lami will officially take over the position on August 29th. He replaces outgoing chief Mark Sealy, who is leaving the MFRD to become the chief of Gulf Shores (AL) Fire and Emergency Services.

WILLIAM T. JOHNSON was selected as the new chief of Cobb County (GA) Fire and Emergency Services (CCFES). Johnson is a 26-year CCFES veteran who has served in various roles throughout his career. During his tenure with CCFES, he has risen through the ranks from firefighter to deputy chief, a capacity in which he has served since 2016. Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University.

MARK HALL is set to become the new chief of the Lisbon (OH) Fire Department (LFD) later this month. He will replace current chief Paul Gresh, who is retiring. Hall, who was recommended for the job by Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson, is a 32-year veteran of the LFD and will leave his rank as captain to take the position.

DEREK RICHMOND was named the new chief of the Fountain Hill (PA) Fire Department (FHFD) on August 3. Richmond replaces Rick Reis, who has been the FHFD’s chief since 2018. Richmond began his tenure with the FHFD in 2016 as a volunteer before advancing to the roles of lieutenant and assistant chief. He has 13 years of firefighting experience, beginning his career in 2007 as a volunteer with the Fairfax (VA) Fire Department.

JOE JACKSON JR. was sworn in as the new chief of the Quincy (MA) Fire Department (QFD). Jackson Jr., who has served as a QFD deputy chief since 2010, is the son of former QFD firefighter and deputy chief Joseph C. Jackson Sr. Jackson Jr. started his career at the QFD in 1998. He was then promoted to lieutenant in 2002, to captain in 2007, and finally to deputy chief in 2010. Jackson Jr. replaces previous chief John Cadegan, who retired six months ago.

