A 44-year-old firefighter with the City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department passed away in late July after contracting the coronavirus on the job.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Firefighter III/Paramedic Jose M. Perez contracted COVID-19 as a result of numerous exposures from positive COVID-19 patients during the course of his official duty for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. He subsequently passed away on July 25, 2020, from the virus.

He had 16 years of service.