New Safety and Inspection Manager Now Available for the Fire Service

3M has announced its latest software release that will enable fire departments to more efficiently inspect and manage their most critical assets. This software will be available for a 90-day free trial, allowing fire departments the opportunity to experience firsthand the benefit of inspecting and managing their equipment electronically with a mobile phone, tablet and laptop.

The 3M™ Safety & Inspection Manager for Emergency Services (SIM-ES) is a software service built off the 3M™ Connected Safety platform that empowers command staff to take a proactive approach to managing records and documentation. Departments can utilize this software to help manage inspections, training, qualification, service, and maintenance, including cleaning and decontamination of personnel, equipment and PPE.

Related Content

“3M has a history of bringing innovative solutions to the fire services, most notably the 3M Scott Fire & Safety sub-brand, and our latest Safety and Inspection Manager tool is no exception,” said Longin Kloc, global software as solution manager. “We strive to innovate with purpose, providing solutions that matter to fire departments —products that enable more efficient work, and SIM-ES does just that.”

SIM-ES is a platform that connects people, information and systems to help you improve productivity, increase situational awareness, and run an efficient health and safety program.

Departments can use a phone or tablet to scan assets and 3M Scott products come fully loaded. Departments will need minimal training getting started as they manage SCBA, thermal imagers, trucks and gear. Alerts and notifications of impending and overdue activities keep your agency on track and support adherence to regulatory requirements.

“By making inspection and asset management an intuitive process using a phone or tablet, we are enabling departments to streamline their record keeping and improve accessibility to information through the cloud,” Kloc said. “As a former firefighter, I know the importance of maintaining good records and SIM-ES provides the perfect solution.”

To request a 90-day free trial or a demo, go to Engage.3M.com/SIM-ES.