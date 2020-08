The #PineGulchFire is ranked as one of the largest wildfires ever recorded in #Colorado. It has burned 68,323 acres so far. https://t.co/y6xd7i3F4B



(📸 : Wyoming Hotshots/Pine Gulch Fire. WOW, y'all.) pic.twitter.com/FH6b3b6LvN — Stephanie (Butzer) Rose (@stephaniebutzer) August 13, 2020

The Pine Gulch Fire has grown to one of the largest in the history of the state, reports 9 News.

Extremely hot and dry conditions have fueled four major wildfires across the state as more than 1,500 firefighters battle to try and contain the flames.

So far, the fires have been kept to remote areas of land, with no houses burned.

RELATED

Colorado Wildfires Feed on Beetle-Ravaged Forests

Terrain Challenges Fire Crews in Colorado Wildfire