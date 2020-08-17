Cleveland (OH) Fire Lieutenant Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Cleveland (OH) Fire Lieutenant Richard A. Petras died after contracting the coronavirus, according to reports.

Cleveland 19 News reports that the lieutenant, 51, was ill for a week with COVID-19 before he died.

Lieutenant Petras had 26 years of service, the report noted.

The Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93 shared a story about Petras’s heroism: in 1999 he reportedly saved four people from an apartment fire.

A message from the local read: