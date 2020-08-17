Cleveland (OH) Fire Lieutenant Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Cleveland (OH) Fire Lieutenant Richard A. Petras died after contracting the coronavirus, according to reports.
Cleveland 19 News reports that the lieutenant, 51, was ill for a week with COVID-19 before he died.
Lieutenant Petras had 26 years of service, the report noted.
The Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93 shared a story about Petras’s heroism: in 1999 he reportedly saved four people from an apartment fire.
A message from the local read:
On behalf of the Association of Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93, we are saddened to report the passing of our Brother, Lieutenant Richard A. Petras. Brother Petras died today after 26 years of dedicated service. In the face of this pandemic, Rich never neglected his duty and never backed down. He knew the risks, and he continued to serve – a true hero. Today, Rich succumbed to complications of COVID-19. As we offer our sincere condolences to Rich’s family, we ask everyone to join us in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Rich, you will be missed. Rest easy Brother, we will take it from here.
Born October 18th, 1968 – Last Alarm, August 15th, 2020.Francis X. Lally
President, IAFF Local 93