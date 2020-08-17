Photos: Lake Fire in CA

See some Associated Press photos from the scene of a massive fire near Lake Hughes in Angeles National Forest.
RELATED
Lightning Sparks New CA Wildfires
Crews Battle Wildfires Amid Brutal Heat Wave in CA
See some Associated Press photos from the scene of a massive fire near Lake Hughes in Angeles National Forest.
RELATED
Lightning Sparks New CA Wildfires
Crews Battle Wildfires Amid Brutal Heat Wave in CA
We value your privacy. When you visit Clarion Events (and our family of websites), we use cookies to process your personal data in order to customize content and improve your site experience, provide social media features, analyze our traffic, and personalize advertising. By choosing “I Agree”, you understand and agree to Clarion’s Privacy Policy.