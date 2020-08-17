Drawn by Fire: Ready to Fight

Will you be ready to respond when the pager tones blast? Will you be mentally prepared? Will you be physically fit enough to perform your duties? Have you trained hard enough to be skillfully competent? Are you prepared to follow/give orders that may literally hold someone’s life in the balance? Do you show up prepared even though it may be a false alarm (again)? Are you READY TO FIGHT? If not, perhaps it’s time to take a long hard look into the mirror.

Stay Fired Up, and be ready for the fight!

