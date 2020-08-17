Crews Make Progress on Columbia River Gorge (OR) Fire

A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained, according to authorities.

KOIN reports that some evacuation orders were downgraded as of Monday because of the containment progress. The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres (404 hectares) and fire officials don’t believe they’ll have the blaze fully contained until the end of the month.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 remain threatened.

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday visited the site of the Mosier Creek Fire, was briefed on its status, visited a fire line and met with a family whose home was destroyed.

“I’d like to thank the incredible men and women on the frontlines fighting to protect the homes and livelihoods of so many in Wasco County,” Brown said in a news release. “We must continue to remain vigilant and do all we can to prevent additional wildfires, especially since 90% of all wildfires this season are human caused.”

She added that hot, dry conditions are expected to continue in Oregon.

Over the weekend a wildfire in Bend in central Oregon scorched scores of vehicles at an auto wrecking facility. Acres of vehicles were hollowed out, with windshields melted onto steering wheel frames and molten metal littering the ground in now-hardened pools.

“It’s pretty well charred up,” Matt Sprauge, B&R Auto Wrecking’s manager, told the Bend Bulletin.

Sprauge learned about the fire around 4 p.m. Saturday. The cars smoldered throughout the night and by Sunday, some parts were still smoking, and small fires flared up on the lot.