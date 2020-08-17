Officials: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash on Louisiana River

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — Two personal watercraft operated by girls too young to legally drive them crashed into each other on a Louisiana river, killing a 14-year-old and injuring a 15-year-old, authorities said.

Hannah Landry, of Franklin, and the other girl crashed Saturday on the Belle River in St. Martin Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a statement Sunday.

Landry was airlifted to a hospital in Donaldsonville, where she died, officials said. The 15-year-old was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The department said possible charges were pending against a 17-year-old who authorities said gave the girls permission to use the vessels.

Louisiana law makes it illegal for anyone younger than 16 to operate the motorized water scooters, Col. Chad Hebert, head of the department’s enforcement division, said Monday.

The teens were wearing life jackets and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, state agents said.