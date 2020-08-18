Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters to Shine Bright in 2020

Communities, organizations, landmarks, and fire departments urged to participate in a week-long vigil before America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters

In these unprecedented times, where there is much uncertainty, we look for hope and find it in our nation’s firefighters who are still on the frontlines protecting us day and night. Each fall, we have a chance to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us and be a beacon of hope for their families. Each year, hundreds participate in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, as part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, the official national tribute to our fallen firefighters. Even though we cannot be together in Emmitsburg this fall for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, it is more important than ever to show our Fire Hero Families and firefighters that we will always honor and remember our nation’s heroes. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) invites individuals, communities, organizations, landmarks, and fire departments to join us for our 2020 Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute. During this annual tribute, landmarks, fire departments, and homes are lit in red during the week of the national tribute for fallen firefighters. In 2020, we will again light up in support from September 27 – October 4, 2020.

“We hope that this stunning nationwide tribute brings comfort to the families of our fallen heroes. Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters not only honors and celebrates the lives of their firefighters, but is also a symbol of support to the families whose loved ones are being remembered,” explained Troy Markel, Chairman of the Board of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation salutes their courage, and will be there to help them as they re-build their lives.”

Landmarks who have lit in red previously include: One World Trade Center in New York City, the Willis Tower in Chicago, LAX in Los Angeles, and the Bank of America Plaza in Dallas. In 2019, over 300 landmarks, fire departments, and communities nationwide lit in red to honor their fallen brothers and sisters and you can too.

On Sunday, October 4, the lives of 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 firefighters who died in previous years will be honored during America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters online at 10:00 am (EDT).

You can be a beacon of hope to Fire Hero Families and firefighters nationwide by joining us for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters. Get involved by visiting www.firehero.org/light-the-night to sign up and learn more about America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters by visiting weekend.firehero.org.