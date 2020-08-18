Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department

In this episode, host Tom Merrill examines the issues associated with your driving your personally operated vehicle to emergency calls. Some departments allow members to drive directly to the incident scene and others mandate members drive directly to the firehouse. There are advantages and disadvantages to both, and also some important points to review with all your members when it comes to driving their vehicles.

