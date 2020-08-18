REV Fire Group Announces Exclusive Partnership for Industry Leading Clean Cab Technology

OCALA, FL—REV Group, a manufacturer of premium fire apparatus brands including E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, and Spartan Emergency Response, is proud to announce a partnership with United Safety & Survivability Corporation to provide industry-leading technology that will take the clean cab concept to the next level.

The new product, exclusive to the REV Fire Group brands, in the first responder market, is an active air filtration system that uses UV light and Photohydroionization technology to neutralize airborne pollutants such as bacteria, mold, and viruses, including COVID-19. Studies have shown a 99% reduction of airborne pathogens. The unit is a standalone device that can be mounted in the cab of the apparatus and runs off the 12-volt wiring. The unit can also be retrofit into completed apparatus.

“We are excited to release the next generation of clean cab products in partnership with the REV Fire Group.” said Joe Mirabile, President and CEO of United Safety & Survivability Corporation. “These UV PHI air systems paired with antimicrobial and antibacterial treatments will significantly increase the safety of our first responders by increasing air quality and overall surface cleanliness. This represents the next generation in cutting edge clean cab improvements that our first responders deserve.”

“When the COVID pandemic first hit, we knew we were going to have to take some kind of action to keep our first responders as safe as possible.” said Mike Virnig, VP of Sales, REV Fire Group. “We searched for a partner that had the technology to attack this new threat and we found that in USSC. We are proud to raise the bar on the clean cab initiative and take this next step in protecting those that protect us.”

To learn more about the technology and the partnership with REV Fire Group, tune in to REV Fire’s live event Tuesday August 18th at 10:00 am EST. You can register at www.revtruckexpo.com.

To learn more about USSC and the technology they provide please visit https://unitedsafetycorporation.com/safety-and-survivability-systems/uv-phi/