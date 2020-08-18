SWAT Team Called After Man Threatens Himself on Roof Following PA House Fire

According to a report from CBS3, a man was arrested following a house fire in Folcroft, Pennsylvania, at around 10 p.m. Monday.

As firefighters arrived to the scene on the 700 block of Windsor Circle, they noticed this was no routine fire when they spotted a man on the roof who had a cinder block tied to his neck and was threatening to jump.

A police SWAT team responded to the scene and negotiated with the individual. They eventually took him into custody early Tuesday morning.

It is unclear why the man was on the roof and if the fire was set intentionally.

