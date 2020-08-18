Two More Recipients Announced for MSA’s and DuPont’s 2020 Globe Gear Giveaway

Departments in NY and TN will each receive four sets of new turnout gear and four new helmets

MSA, DuPont, and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) are helping volunteer fire departments obtain much-needed gear through MSA’s and DuPont’s Globe Gear Giveaway. In 2020, 13 departments will each receive four new sets of turnout gear and four new helmets to help enhance the safety of their firefighters. The first 500 applicants also received a one-year NVFC membership, courtesy of MSA.

The latest recipients of MSA’s and DuPont’s 2020 Globe Gear Giveaway are the Strykersville (NY) Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. and Gilt Edge Volunteer Fire Department (Burlison, TN).

Strykersville (NY) Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

The Strykersville Volunteer Fire Company (SVFC) protects 52 square miles of rural upstate New York. Even though they have 21 active members responding to over 200 calls annually, all of their turnout gear is over 10 years old and thus non-compliant with NFPA and OSHA safety standards. Over the past year, members have even been turned away from basic and higher-level trainings due to the condition of their turnout gear. SVFC is unable to purchase new gear due to financial constraints, and restrictions enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19 have limited their traditional fundraising methods.

Despite these challenges, SVFC maintains a positive reputation as a highly responsive, fiscally responsible fire company dedicated to serving their community.

The new gear will have an immediate impact on the safety and effectiveness of the department. “Without grant assistance, we risk delayed responses, putting firefighters, the community, and property in danger, none of which are risks we would like to take,” said secretary Mary Gibson. “The addition of four sets of turnout gear will help bring active members into immediate, full compliance with NFPA 1971 and 1851 [and] facilitate quicker response times with fully-staffed equipment, bringing the department closer to 100 percent NFPA 1720 compliance.”

Gilt Edge Volunteer Fire Department (Burlison, TN)

The Gilt Edge Volunteer Fire Department (GEVFD) serves a community of 4,200 over a 52-square-mile area of rural western Tennessee, responding to around 400 calls annually. Despite having 20 active members, only eight sets of turnout gear are less than 10 years old, and budget constraints make it difficult, if not impossible, to purchase new gear.

Even though GEVFD faces many challenges, the volunteers are dedicated to serving their community. They lowered their Insurance Services Office rating, were recognized by the State Fire Marshal’s Office for excellence in community risk reduction, and haven’t missed a dispatched call in the past 17 months.

“Receipt of [this gear] will move us forward in ensuring that all of our members entering an IDLH environment are doing so with the best PPE possible and that meets the current NFPA 1971 recommendations,” said Fire Chief Brandon Fletcher.

Additional awards will be made monthly throughout 2020. Stay tuned to the NVFC web site, Dispatch newsletter, and Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the Globe Facebook page, for additional information and announcements.

