FDNY Firefighters Subdue Stabbing Suspect Inside Firehouse

According to a report from ABC7, Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters subdued and disarmed a 27-year-old stabbing suspect inside their Maspeth, Queens, firehouse on Monday.

Daniel Gomez was arrested and charged with assault after he purportedly stabbed a 26-year-old man in the leg Monday morning.

Officials say FDNY Squad 288 encountered the victim and brought the man into the firehouse for treatment. Later, Gomez tried to enter the firehouse with a knife.

Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene, and the victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital.

