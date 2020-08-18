Small Passenger Plane Crashes into Roof of CT Home

According to a report from ABC7, a small passenger plane crashed into a Groton, Connecticut, home while en route to a local airport Monday night. Fortunately, the pilot and a passenger on board as well as a man inside the house escaped serious jury.

The plane crashed into the roof of the house at about 10:30 p.m., about two miles from Groton-New London Airport.

The pilot and passenger made it out of the wreckage under their own power and were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Their names and conditions have not been released, but officials indicated that their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The crash did not cause a fire, but neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution. The impact destroyed part of the single-story home’s roof, where the plane remained Tuesday morning as local officials waited for National Transportation Safety Board investigators to arrive on scene.

ALSO

Small Plane Crash Response in Illinois

Gregory Fuller: Aircraft Incident Response

Responding to the East Haven (CT) Plane Crash