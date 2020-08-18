Four Large Wildfires Burning in CO in Hot, Dry Weather

DENVER (AP) — Four large wildfires continue to burn in Colorado in hot and dry weather, including one that has grown to 136 square miles (352.24 square kilometers) north of Grand Junction.

The lightning-sparked Pine Gulch Fire burning in remote, rough terrain since July 31 was still just 7 percent contained as of Tuesday, while the Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs was at 39 square miles (101.01 square kilometers) with no containment. A 57-mile (92-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 70 has been closed for over a week because of that fire.

Two newer fires were also burning in northern Colorado. The Williams Fork Fire has grown to 10.4 square miles (26.94 square kilometers) in a remote area near Fraser. It is burning trees killed by beetles about two decades ago and is believed to be human-caused.

Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak Fire, 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) southwest of Red Feather Lakes, has burned about 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in heavy timber stands in rugged terrain. Its cause is under investigation.