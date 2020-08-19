ID Firefighter Dies Following Physical Fitness Training

In May 2020, an Idaho firefighter passed away after participating in physical fitness training, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration.

On May 15, 2020, Salmon Airbase Manager/Wildland Firefighter Eric R. Ellis, 45, complained of left arm numbness during mandated physical fitness training. The day after the incident, he was hospitalized to treat a heart condition. Salmon Airbase Manager/Wildland Firefighter Ellis passed away on May 21, 2020, from an apparent heart attack.

He had 28 years of service.