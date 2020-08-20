Atlanta (GA) Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Apartment Fire

Atlanta (GA) Fire Rescue crews responded yesterday to a three-alarm fire that tore through an apartment complex at 517 Main St NE.
Video from the department’s Twitter account, showed firefighters operating on the top level of an adjoining parking deck, working to contain the spread of the fire in the apartment building in the Buckhead neighborhood of town. Winds were hampering firefighters attempts to use hose streams on spot fires.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, 162 people were displaced by the fire. No residents were injured in the fire, but one firefighter was hospitalized with a knee injury after a wall collapsed near the parking deck; he is expected to recover. The building was a total loss.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Firefighters Escape Close Call in Wind-Driven Fire