Atlanta (GA) Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Apartment Fire

View of the inner courtyard and pool area where firefighters are still working to fully extinguish a 3 alarm apartment fire in #Buckhead. #Lindbergh pic.twitter.com/X7HJTQSrI2 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) August 19, 2020

Atlanta (GA) Fire Rescue crews responded yesterday to a three-alarm fire that tore through an apartment complex at 517 Main St NE.

Video from the department’s Twitter account, showed firefighters operating on the top level of an adjoining parking deck, working to contain the spread of the fire in the apartment building in the Buckhead neighborhood of town. Winds were hampering firefighters attempts to use hose streams on spot fires.

Photo courtesy Atlanta Fire Rescue

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, 162 people were displaced by the fire. No residents were injured in the fire, but one firefighter was hospitalized with a knee injury after a wall collapsed near the parking deck; he is expected to recover. The building was a total loss.

