Fort Worth (TX) Crews Extinguish Two-Alarm Fire At Apartment Complex

According to a report from DFW, Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department crews have extinguished a two-alarm apartment fire on the city’s east side. No injuries are reported.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Casa Villa Apartments in the 6100 block of Oakway Lane just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses said the flames were so high, the fire was visible from several miles away.

PIO on scene 6100blk Oakway Ln. crews arrived to find heavy fire from a 2 story apartment building. After several mins of fire attack crews had to be pulled out of the building due to possible structural collapse. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) August 20, 2020 FWFD/Twitter

No one was inside the unit at the time, and investigators are still working to find out exactly what sparked the fire.

