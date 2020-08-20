Los Angeles (CA) Firefighters Recall Warehouse Blast

Eleven Los Angeles firefighters who escaped a May explosion at a warehouse recalled the experience, reports The Los Angeles Times.

The explosion prompted a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The blast happened in a section of downtown nicknamed “bong row” because of retailers selling rolling papers, butane and other supplies associated with vaping, tobacco and the extraction of THC for marijuana vape cartridges.

