Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Have we lost the art of meaningful face-to-face conversations, or have the dynamics of kitchen table chats changed with the times? A new illustration from Paul Combs.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

