2020 National Stair Climb for Fallen Firefighters

Honor your fellow firefighters who died in the line of duty

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

This is the official National Stair Climb hosted by the

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 OR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2020

This event is virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions

When firefighters die in the line of duty, the entire fire service and Country grieves. We look for ways to make sure their lives and their sacrifices are honored. We also want to ensure that the families, departments and friends of the fallen find comfort and resources they need to rebuild their lives.

The National Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on 9-11-2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of an FDNY brother, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation we can ensure that the world knows that we will never forget.

The NFFF Virtual Stair Climb is a voluntary event. You should not participate if you have concerns about your health or safety. Always consult with your physician prior to any new exercise regimen. Your signature on the registration form is your agreement that NFFF is not responsible for any injury you may suffer due to your participation.

We encourage you to complete the stair climb, 9.11K Run/Walk or alternative workout between 8:46 am and 10:28 am on September 11 or 12.

You can also complete the event any time before December 31 at your convenience.

The NFFF will provide an opening ceremony video, printable honor badges and a digital bell that will be available in September.

OPEN TO EVERYONE!

The Stair Climb benefits the FDNY CSU and the programs provided by the NFFF to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters.

Please visit https://bit.ly/3g2IINS to register!!