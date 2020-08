(Staten Island Advance, YouTube)

Three-alarm fire on Holly Avenue

Fire Engineering Staff

STATEN ISLAND – Nine firefighters were hurt early Friday while battling a fire in Staten Island.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Holly Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Four people inside were able to safely escape.

A total of nine firefighters were transported to various hospitals for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.