Huge Fire Ravages Somerville (NJ) Apartments Under Construction

Firefighters from multiple departments responded Friday to a fire at an apartment complex under construction in Somerville, New Jersey, according to reports.
No injuries were reported, according to ABC 7, and the fire was confined to a new segment of the complex. Tenants who were living in another part of the building escaped safely.
According to reports on Twitter, the fire went to five alarms with heavy fire going through the roof. An air drop was reported requested on the fire.
According to mycentraljersey.com, fire appeared to have started in the attic of the Somerville Parc apartments, a four-story building located on James Street next to the NJ Transit railroad tracks. Workmen were on the site at that time, the report said.