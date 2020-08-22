Huge Fire Ravages Somerville (NJ) Apartments Under Construction

Sommerville 5th Alarm 100 Parcview – Multi-home high rise apartment complex. Heavy fire through roof. Tower Ladder operating. Request additional Truck Cos and request for an air drop. DwH pic.twitter.com/uEUSxaEVyd — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) August 21, 2020

Firefighters from multiple departments responded Friday to a fire at an apartment complex under construction in Somerville, New Jersey, according to reports.

No injuries were reported, according to ABC 7, and the fire was confined to a new segment of the complex. Tenants who were living in another part of the building escaped safely.

According to reports on Twitter, the fire went to five alarms with heavy fire going through the roof. An air drop was reported requested on the fire.

View of damage to ParcView apartment complex. Photo courtesy Somerville Borough.

william rashak/YouTube

According to mycentraljersey.com, fire appeared to have started in the attic of the Somerville Parc apartments, a four-story building located on James Street next to the NJ Transit railroad tracks. Workmen were on the site at that time, the report said.