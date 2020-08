The Marin County Fire Department requested an immediate rescue of two firefighters, reports The Sacramento Bee.

Watch as 2 firefighters in Marin County, California, were airlifted to safety on Friday after being surrounded by flames.



A pair of California wildfires are now among the largest blazes the state has seen — and they're still growing. Follow live updates: https://t.co/p6UIt0py5q pic.twitter.com/dZpySKIvrb — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 22, 2020

Patch.com reports the firefighters were in heavy brush when they became stranded around 8:15 p.m. on a ridgeline about 75 yards from the fire.

