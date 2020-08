Crews have recovered the body of a Detroit firefighter who dove in the Detroit River while helping save girls from drowning, reports ABC News.

Detroit Fire Sgt. Sivad Johnson was off-duty with his 10-year-old daughter, when they heard three young girls screaming for help from the water.

After the nearly 45-minute-long rescue, Johnson’s daughter realized he was missing and called 911, authorities said.

