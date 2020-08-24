Woman Killed in Collision with Indianapolis Fire Apparatus

Photo courtesy Indianapolis Fire Department

Info and photos by Rita Reith

Indianapolis police are investigating after a woman was tragically killed when her car collided with an Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) fire engine at the intersection of Shelby St. and Southern Ave.

The engine was responding to a possible residence fire when the collision occurred. The silver car collided with the engine at the intersection, affixed itself on the engine windshield and traveled about 100 feet before disengaging from the windshield and sliding another 100 feet to a stop. The engine sustained significant damage to the front and side, with equipment ripped from it’s holders and windshield glass strewn throughout the interior. Four firefighters were in the rig, all wearing seat belts; one firefighter was transported with a slight injury.

Photo courtesy Indianapolis Fire Department

This is the second time in two days that an IFD apparatus responding on an incident was involved in an accident. Yesterday’s occurrence at Fall Creek Parkway and Delaware ​St. did not result in any injury. The IFD Peer Support team has been activated for the firefighters affected by today’s incident, as was the case yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who involved in today’s devastating accident.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

