Photos: FDNY Firefighters Hurt at Staten Island House Fire

Fire photographer Steve White shared some images of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters responding to a house fire last week on Staten Island.

During the three-alarm fire on Holly Ave., FDNY crews had fire on all floors and flames going through the roof. Searches were delayed due to clutter. The fire was put under control at 0458 hours after an hour and 45 minutes.

There were no injuries to any civilians,although at least seven firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

More Steve White: http://fdartistny.com/

