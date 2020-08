Five firefighters hurt at massive fire burning at Carolina Poly, reports WCNC.com.

The fire was fueled by plastic, rubber, and wood causing a large plume of black smoke. More than 60 first responders from at least 10 different agencies responded to the scene.

Firefighters created a fire break to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby woods, while using bulldozers to protect the building on the other side.

