Two Firefighters, Two Police Officers Hurt Battling Three-Home Fire in Buffalo (NY)

According to a report from WKBW, two firefighters and two police officers were hurt and 13 people were displaced after a fire hit three homes on Buffalo, New York’s, west side early Tuesday morning.

Buffalo Fire Department (BFD) crews arrived on scene at the homes on Vermont Street near Plymouth Avenue and Normal Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Buffalo FD 2 Alarm Fire: 226 Vermont Street @BfloFire282 pic.twitter.com/73Nnn3DCMl — FBNY (@FBNY_WNY) August 25, 2020 FBNY/Twitter

BFD members rescued a woman in one of the homes; she is in good condition.

According to the BFD chief, the middle home was a total loss.

