TX Fire Captain Dies of COVID-19 Complications

A fire captain with the City of Converse, Texas, has died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Captain Bryant Anderson, 45, during his official tour of duty, came in contact with persons treating patients who were COVID-19 positive and exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Captain Anderson remained at home for several days attempting to recover, but his condition worsened until he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He was treated in the Intensive Care Unit for several weeks, until being placed on a ventilator. Captain Anderson passed away from complications related to the virus on August 18, 2020.

He had 16 years of service.