MI Fire Captain Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency

A 48-year-old captain with the Monroe Charter Township (MI) Fire Department died after experiencing a medical emergency while responding to a call last month.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, on Friday, July 31, 2020, Captain Joseph Liedel, while in the process of responding to a medical call, left his residence to get into his vehicle when he collapsed next to it. He was immediately rushed to the Monroe Promedica Regional Hospital and then flown to Toledo Promedica Hospital for further care. Captain Liedel passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from a cerebrovascular accident.

He had 27 years of service.