FL Firefighter Dies in Water Rescue

A Florida firefighter has died after being swept away during a water rescue, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, St. George Island (FL) Firefighter/First Responder Brian Stephen Smith, 56, and other fire department personnel responded to a call of a water rescue on the beach.

Firefighter/First Responder Smith went into the water to rescue a man and a juvenile and got swept up by the current. He was rescued from the water and immediately taken to the Weems Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

He had four years of service.