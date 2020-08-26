MO Strip Mall Fire Damages Seven Businesses, One a Total Loss

According to a report from KSHB, Raytown, Missouri, officials are investigating the cause of a strip mall fire that occurred Wednesday just before 2 a.m.
Crews were dispatched to 6210 Raytown Trafficway. On arrival, firefighters found the entire interior of a massage parlor on fire. It took them about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.
Nearby businesses suffered smoke and heat damage. A body contouring business, Bodied by Starr, was a total loss.
Other damaged businesses included an H&R Block, Allstate Insurance, United Parcel Service, a barbershop, and two restaurants.
