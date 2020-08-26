Drawn by Fire: Den of Vipers

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Can 2020 get any stranger or more frustrating? Why, yes, yes it can! Especially as we get closer to local and federal elections, and first responders become prime photo-op fodder. As if we don’t have enough snakes to wrestle, the biggest snakes of all will come slithering into our apparatus bays declaring support but waiting to strike with deadly venom when the opportunity benefits them. Am I bitter? No—our beloved democracy and the American people have always weathered the most turbulent of storms, and will continue to do so. Am I cautious and weary of the impending political squeeze our elected officials will inevitably bring to an already muddled viper nest? You bet!

STAY FIRED UP and stay strong, brothers and sisters – because the only certainty in life is death and taxes… and politics.

