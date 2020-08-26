Growing Wildfire Keeps Road Closed Outside Old Faithful

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A wildfire that closed a road near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park continued to grow.

The fire 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of Old Faithful had grown to well over 1 square mile (1.5 square kilometers) Wednesday, according to firefighters.

Services at Old Faithful remained open. The fire was spreading to the northeast, away from Old Faithful, but toward a road that approaches Old Faithful from the south.

A 19-mile (30-kilometer) stretch of the road from West Thumb Junction to Old Faithful has been closed since Saturday, when lightning started the fire.

The fire was burning through lodgepole pine, spruce and fir trees.