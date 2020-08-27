PA Firefighter Dies of Apparent Heart Attack

A 67-year-old Pennsylvania firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency during the response to a structure fire, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On August 17, 2020, Firefighter David Closs and other firefighters from the Avis Fire Company #1 responded to a residential structure fire. Firefighter Closs was working scene safety a short distance away from the actual structure fire when he suffered a medical emergency and was immediately taken to the local hospital. He passed away on August 23, 2020 from an apparent heart attack.

Firefighter Closs had 13 years of service.