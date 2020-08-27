Webcast: Command, Control, and Accountability

Join retired North Hudson (NJ) Regional Deputy Chief Anthony Avillo for a Webcast on fireground strategies for accountability.

Department-level expectations, incident scene control mechanisms, and additional alarm guidelines will be discussed in this no-holds barred discussion on fireground control and accountability. The Company Accountability Model will be presented to ensure Company and Battalion level integrity and accountability are maintained. Further, decentralization of the fireground to decrease span of control and maximize information gathering which allows an addressing of strategies, accountability and safety will be included. This webcast will help us meet our highest priority: Get ‘em in safe, work ‘em safe, and get ‘em out safe.

ANTHONY AVILLO retired as deputy chief, North Hudson (NJ) Regional Fire and Rescue, after serving 34 years in the fire service. He is the director of the Monmouth County (NJ) Fire Academy. He is the author of Fireground Strategies (2015) and co-author of Full Contact Leadership (2017). He is a member of the Fire Engineering Editorial Advisory Board. He was the recipient of the 2012 IFSFI George D. Post Instructor of the Year Award. He has a B.S. degree in fire science and an M.S. degree in national security studies.

